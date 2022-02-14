U'khand polls: CM Dhami urges people to vote for corrupt & appeasement-free govt

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday urged eligible voters to exercise their franchise to be part of the state's progress and development.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami wrote, “Only a government that is free from corruption and appeasement can take forward Uttarakhand's development, pride and honour.”

“Voting first, then refreshments,” Dhami further wrote.

Voting for all 70 Assembly constituencies in the hill state is currently underway. The fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, will be decided by more than 81 lakh voters.

More than 36,000 security personnel have been deployed on election duty. A total of 11,697 polling stations have been set across the state. This is the fifth such election to be held in Uttarakhand since its creation in 2000.

With the slogan of 'Abki Baar 60 Paar', the BJP is eyeing a second consecutive term in the hill state. Further, Dhami has promised to bring the Uniform Civil Code if it emerges as the winner.

"Implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," the chief minister said last week.

The other contenders in the hill state are the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress is trying to make a comeback after losing the throne to the BJP in 2017. The AAP, a first-time entrant, has promised to make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

