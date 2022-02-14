Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand votes today as Dhami, Rawat, Kothiyal eye top post

The fate of 632 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections will be sealed today as the state votes in a single phase. Uttarakhand, which has seen 11 chief ministers in the last two decades, has voted out the incumbent government in every assembly election since the state's formation in 2000. The Bharatiya Janata Party has the twin task of beating the anti-incumbency and the electoral trend. Neither the BJP nor the Congress has declared its chief ministerial candidate in the elections but Pushkar Singh Dhami and Harish Rawat have remained the face of the poll campaign.

Full election coverage here