Live

Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand votes today as Dhami, Rawat, Kothiyal eye top post

  • Election 2022 Live Updates: The BJP and Congress are locked in a straight contest in most of the seats despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) throwing all its might to make the fight triangular.
Harish Rawat (L), Pushkar Singh Dhami (C), Ajay Kothiyal (R).
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The fate of 632 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections will be sealed today as the state votes in a single phase. Uttarakhand, which has seen 11 chief ministers in the last two decades, has voted out the incumbent government in every assembly election since the state's formation in 2000. The Bharatiya Janata Party has the twin task of beating the anti-incumbency and the electoral trend. Neither the BJP nor the Congress has declared its chief ministerial candidate in the elections but Pushkar Singh Dhami and Harish Rawat have remained the face of the poll campaign.

Full election coverage here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 14, 2022 06:49 AM IST

    PM Modi urges voter to turn up in record numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh to turn up in record numbers and strengthen the “festival of democracy.”

  • Feb 14, 2022 06:27 AM IST

    Voting to begin at 7am and end at 5pm

    The voting will begin at 7am and end at 5pm. There are 632 candidates in the electoral fray for 70 Assembly seats. Check full list of AAP, Congress, BJP candidates

Topics
assembly election uttarakhand election
Policies of entire country framed for PM’s two industrialist friends: Priyanka 

  • Hitting out at the PM for blaming the Congress for the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Vadra said leaders and workers of her party were only doing their duty.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Uttarakhand polls: PM Modi says ‘divide everyone, loot together’ is Cong policy

  • Stating that voters always support parties that promote development work and prioritise the welfare of people, Modi said, "People in this election are determined to make the BJP victorious."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally, ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in Almora.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Will make Uttarakhand ‘international spiritual capital for Hindus': Kejriwal

Kejriwal stated the elevation of Uttarakhand as an international spiritual capital will give a boost to tourism extensively in the state, besides providing employment opportunities to thousands of youth.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ANI |
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Sign out