Uttarakhand assembly polls: Women voters outnumber men again

The voting on February 14 for the Uttarakhand Assembly election saw women voters outnumbering men by 4.60%.
A total of 65.37% polling was recorded in Uttarakhand. (file photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 01:28 PM IST
ANI | Byhindustantimes.com

The single-phase voting for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand concluded on Monday (February 14) with an overall voter turnout of 65.37% 

The women voters of the state once again participated enthusiastically in the voting, outnumbering men voters by 4.60%.

Of the total 65.37% polling recorded in the state, the women have voted 67.20%, while men have voted 62.60%.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, there were a total of 81,72,173 general and 94,471 service voters in the voting for the state assembly.

A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 percent of the total electorate.

This year the voter turnout was 0.19% less than the assembly elections held in the year 2017. In the year 2017, 65.56% voting was done, then the voting percentage of women was 68.72 and that of men was 61.11%.

