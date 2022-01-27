Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand: Kishore Upadhyay, expelled from Congress, joins BJP ahead of polls
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand: Kishore Upadhyay, expelled from Congress, joins BJP ahead of polls

Kishore Upadhyay is likely to contest the upcoming state elections from Tehri constituency.
Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP.(HT file)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

Expelled Congress leader from Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The former chief of the Uttarakhand unit of Congress was expelled by the INC for six years for involvement in “anti-party activities”.

“I have joined BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen," Upadhyay said after joining the BJP in Dehradun.

He is likely to contest the upcoming state elections from Tehri constituency.

Upadhyay wanted the suspension to be revoked and had communicated his demand to the Congress leadership, as per news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, after his meeting with senior state BJP leader Pralhad Joshi the Congress party, removed Upadhyay from all posts, pending further action in the matter.

Further, the Congress' third list of candidates for the upcoming elections did not include the name of Upadhyay which triggered speculations of him joining the BJP.

Upadhyay was the chairman of the Uttarakhand Congress Coordination Committee and a member of the party's state core committee as well as Uttarakhand Congress Pradesh Election Committee.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand election bjp congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP