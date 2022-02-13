Wash mouth with Datun: Assam CM draws flak for ‘father-son’ remark on Rahul Gandhi

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday hit out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma apparently over his controversial remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Chaudhary said that the Assam CM used abusive language and that, from time to time, BJP leaders should wash their mouths with datun, or twig.

“The chief minister of Assam has used abusive language. From time to time, BJP leaders should wash their mouths with Datun!” tweeted the former Lok Sabha member.

Sarma had earlier attacked Rahul Gandhi for allegedly demanding proof of India's surgical strike and airstrike in Pakistan in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Sarma asked whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

"Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" Sarma said at a public meeting.

The Assam chief minister asserted that there is no dispute on its legitimacy once the Army said that the strike was conducted.

The remark drew backlash from opposition leaders, including Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao who demanded Sarma's resignation.

Addressing a public event, Rao said, "PM Modi ji, is this the 'sanskaar' (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father. This was done by your BJP chief minister. My head hangs in shame and my eyes are in tears after I heard this. This is not a good thing for the country."

"How can the chief minister of Assam talk like this? There is a limit to holding on to patience," he added.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “a certain CM needs to move on from his abusive personal attack on the basis of a bitter fallout.” She said Sarma's claim that Rahul Gandhi questioned surgical strike is a lie but even if he did, “does it give you a free pass to abuse his mother?”

“Have some respect for your constitutional position&apologise.”