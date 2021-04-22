79.09% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in phase 6 of West Bengal polls

The the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly election, 79.09 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5pm, news agency ANI reported. Forty three constituencies in four districts witnessed polling in the sixth phase today.

Among the four districts, Nadia recorded the highest voter turnout of 82.70 per cent till 6pm, ANI further reported, adding that the Barrackpore constituency in North24 Parganas witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 67 per cent.

Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and was scheduled to conclude at 6pm.

As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths with security personnel asking everyone to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols amid the surge in the pandemic.

Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, and April 17, respectively.

Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.