Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata Banerjee was injured

The West Bengal government on Saturday handed over the probe in the Nandigram incident - in which chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured - to the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID). According to the ANI report, a six-member team will visit Nandigram in East Midnapore district to investigate the case. The team will be headed by Additional Director General of CID.





On March 10, Banerjee was injured during her campaign in Nandigram, from where she is contesting the upcoming assembly election. The chief minister claimed that the attack was a conspiracy to kill her as she alleged that 4-5 people deliberately pushed her. However, the Election Commission (EC) rejected the conspiracy claims and said that it was an accident. The EC made the decision after reviewing a report prepared by two of its observers and the chief secretary.

A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sufiyan. The case was filed under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was filed against unknown persons, according to news agency PTI.

The Nandigram incident became a boiling issue with Banerjee deciding to campaign on a wheelchair since the alleged attack with her leg plastered. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who Banerjee has accused of hatching a conspiracy, termed the incident as a "ploy for sympathy votes".

Both BJP and TMC are engaged in a fierce election battle as the former is seeking to oust Banerjee's party from power. West Bengal will hold elections for 294-member assembly in eight phases beginning from March 27. The voting will conclude on April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2.

west bengal assembly elections 2021 Topics