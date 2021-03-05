Bengal elections: TMC begins house-hunt for CM in Nandigram, her constituency

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has started a house-hunt for chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in East Midnapore district from where she would be contesting the coming assembly elections.

“Our party leaders have checked a number of houses in Nandigram where Banerjee could stay over the next month and fight the elections. We have already rented a few houses where TMC leaders coming from Kolkata could stay,” said Sheikh Sufiyan, a TMC leader from East Midnapore.

Elections will be held in West Bengal in eight phases starting March 27. Elections for the Nandigram assembly seat will be held in the second phase on April 1.

Nandigram, located around 100 km south of Kolkata, is one of most prestigious assembly constituencies for the TMC because mass movements against land acquisition during 2006-08 paved the path for Banerjee’s political resurrection and propelled her to power in 2011.

The BJP is likely to field Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC heavyweight and a former minister who sided with the BJP in 2020, from Nandigram. The Adhikari family, including Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari, a TMC MP and two brothers, holds sway in the district as it is their home turf.

“We have zeroed in on two houses, which seem to be suitable for Mamata Banerjee to stay in Nandigram. While one belongs to a former defence personnel, the other belongs to a teacher,” said a TMC leader.

One of them is close to Sufiyan’s house and TMC leaders said it would be more suitable for Banerjee. “The two-storey house is located in a lane and has greenery all over with a small orchard in the backyard. There are extensive paddy fields beyond that,” said a local TMC leader.

The BJP took a jibe at the ruling party over the house-hunt and said it won’t help TMC much as the party was going to lose this time. “The TMC may search for two houses or four houses for Mamata Banerjee. She would be defeated this time. Suvendu Adhikari has already taken up the challenge to defeat Banerjee by at least 50,000 votes,” said Agnimitra Paul, president of the state BJP’s mahila morcha