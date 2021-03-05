West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP confident of clean sweep in Nandigram
On the conclusion of the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday, party leaders expressed confidence about a clean sweep from the Nandigram seat in the upcoming Assembly election in West Bengal.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders told ANI: "Whichever candidate the party fields from Nandigram seat will defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes."
Asserting that the names of the candidates will be announced soon, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that seats have been discussed and the names of candidates will be revealed after a final decision is taken.
"Seats for the two phases of elections have been discussed and the names of candidates will be announced after the final decision is taken," Ghosh said while hinting that the party will field Suvendu Adhikari for the seat.
"From wherever Mamata Banerjee contests the election, our candidate will give a tough fight. TMC members are still coming to our party. We are moving ahead with the target of 200 seats and will achieve it," Ghosh said.
Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said the BJP is a democratic party, and whoever is eligible will contest from our party.
He said that Suvendu Adhikari hails from Nandigram and has challenged Mamata Banerjee that he will defeat her by 50,000 votes in the elections. For this, our party leaders are working to meet the target of getting 200 seat in these elections.
BJP leader Mukul Roy said: "Party workers want Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Nandigram seat but no decision has been taken yet."
West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
