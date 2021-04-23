Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality: PM Modi in virtual rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal are not just for changing the regime but for an optimistic state as he addressed a virtual rally for people in Suri, Malda, Berhampore and Bhawanipur. The people, PM Modi said, are looking for employment opportunities, ease of living and ease of doing business.

"These elections in West Bengal are not just for changing power, rather I see an aspirant, an optimistic West Bengal emerging in these elections. West Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a pledge to complete all such needs.

“A drive for peace, security and development is being seen in Bengal. West Bengal today is eager for a regime where every department of the government does its work, fulfils its responsibility," PM Modi said.

He said that the state is voting for a system of harmony and which is free from discrimination. Promising a better foreign investment for Bengal, PM Modi said, "A record investment is coming to India. We want a major chunk of this to be used in Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment. BJP government will try its best to ensure this."

Talking about the Centre's National Education Policy's implementation in the state, PM Modi said, "The students need to be connected to the industry right from school days, they must be given education according to their preferences and their language - the NEP has all these principles at its core."

The sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections was peacefully concluded on Thursday, which recorded a voter turnout of 80.88%, according to the figures released by the Election Commission of India on Friday. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

