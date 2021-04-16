Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Bengal poll schedule should be maintained: Left Front tells all-party meet
west bengal assembly election

Bengal poll schedule should be maintained: Left Front tells all-party meet

Out of the eight-phase assembly elections in the state, four phases have been completed and the remaining four are scheduled to be held between April 17 and 29.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya said that the Left Front has told the meeting that it is adhering to the Covid-19 protocol during campaigning and will continue to do so.

The Left Front on Friday told an all-party meeting called by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the alarming Covid-19 situation in West Bengal that the poll schedule should be maintained, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya said here.

Out of the eight-phase assembly elections in the state, four phases have been completed and the remaining four are scheduled to be held between April 17 and 29.

"Our point is that the schedule should be maintained. The election is in motion. There is no question of change of schedule at this point of time," Bhattacharya said after the all-party meeting. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go.

West Bengal CEO Aariz Aftab called the all-party meeting following the Calcutta High Courts direction to him and all district magistrates of the state to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 protocol during campaigning for the remaining phases of the election.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘TMC wants remaining polls in one phase’: Derek O'Brien amid Covid-19 surge

Amit Shah calls Rahul Gandhi a tourist leader; attacks Bengal CM over ‘infiltration’

BJP responsible for Covid surge in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Caste a factor in 21 of 45 seats in Bengal’s fifth phase polling on Saturday

Bhattacharya said that it was agreed upon at the meeting that campaigns, including public meetings, for the coming phases of the elections can be held abiding by the Covid-19 protocol.

He said that clubbing of election dates was not on the agenda.

"Someone wanted to raise the issue, but it was not discussed in detail," the CPI(M) leader said.

Bhattacharya said that the Left Front has told the meeting that it is adhering to the Covid-19 protocol during campaigning and will continue to do so.

"There is no allegation against the Left Front that it is not following the Covid guidelines," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP