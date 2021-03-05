Bengal polls: JMM, NCP have declared support for Trinamool, says Mamata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday her Trinamool Congress (TMC) had recently received support from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming state assembly elections. "After the RJD, SP and Shiv Sena, the TMC has received support from the JMM and NCP for Bengal assembly poll," Banerjee was quoted by news agency PTI.
The JMM is Jharkhand's ruling party and the NCP is part of Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance along with the Shiv Sena, who have also declared their support for Banerjee. Both had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their respective states to win power.
The West Bengal chief minister’s comments came as she announced 291 candidates for the state's 294 seats and that she will be contesting from Nandigram and her party colleague Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will fight from Bhowanipore. "We are releasing the list of 291 candidates, out of which 50 candidates are women and 40 candidates are from the Muslim community … In three constituencies in north Bengal, the TMC’s candidates will not be contesting,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Banerjee is likely to come up against her former ally and current BJP member Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. She said that she will visit Nandigram on March 9 and file her nomination from Haldia on March 10.
WATCH | Suvendu Adhikari Vs CM Mamata in Nandigram
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had met Banerjee on March 1 before extending his party's support to the TMC on the same day. He said that the primary goal was to prevent the BJP from entering the state. "It is Lalu Ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal," he said.
The RJD, JMM and MVA alliance put up impressive performances in their respective state elections, and while Tejashwi's party did not manage to grab power, it did emerge as Bihar's single largest party.
West Bengal's substantial non-Bengali population could be a deciding factor in the elections. It was a demographic the BJP was hoping to capture but several non-Bengali parties declaring their support for the ruling TMC might have complicated the situation.
The elections in the state will be stretched over eight phases and drawn out for over a month from March 27 to April 29. The results are scheduled to be announced on May 2.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: TMC releases candidate list, Mamata to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee’s TMC releases candidates’ list for Bengal polls. Details here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotlight on Nandigram again as Mamata to fight Bengal polls from assembly seat
- TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: TMC begins house-hunt for CM in Nandigram, her constituency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP confident of clean sweep in Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong plans to keep distance from ISF as part of new strategy
- Instead, the party is keen to emphasize that it has no truck with ISF and that the latter is just a partner of the Left bloc, Congress leaders said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi chairs CEC on West Bengal, Assam candidates
- On the speculation that former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari could be the party’s face against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Ghosh said the announcement will be made by the party soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Shah meet to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, crash course in rajneeti for Bengal’s celeb-turned politicians
- The Trinamool Congress was the first off the blocks with its Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien advising some of the celebrities and stars who recently joined the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-Trinamool leader joins BJP, does squats to 'atone past sins’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift between old-timers and turncoats causes concern for Bengal BJP before polls
- According sources, many state leaders and the RSS -- the BJP's ideological parent - have aired their displeasure over induction of certain leaders from other parties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Didi's posters
- The ruling party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators at the party headquarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC seeks removal of deputy election commissioner, calls him partial to BJP
- Jain has already visited the state twice to hold talks with bureaucrats and police officers. A large number of Central police personnel have arrived in the state and been deployed in trouble-prone regions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift between old-timers and new entrants cause of concern for Bengal BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox