Bengal records 11.93% voter turnout till 9.30am in sixth phase of poll

West Bengal recorded 11.93% voter turnout till 9.30am on Thursday during the sixth phase of polling. More than 10 million people are expected to cast their ballot across four districts and 43 constituencies in the sixth phase of the election. Polling began at and is scheduled to conclude at 6pm.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and West Bengal BJP vice-president Arjun Singh casting their votes in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district and Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas district respectively. Arjun Singh’s son Pawan Singh, who is contesting from Bhatpara, also cast his vote in Jagatdal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah asked people to vote fearlessly and exercise their franchise. Shah said, “I appeal to all the voters of the sixth phase of Bengal, especially the youth, to vote fearlessly for the bright future of Bengal in maximum numbers. Your one vote is the foundation stone for providing rights to the poor and deprived of Bengal and making the state a leader in development.”

PM Modi in a tweet said, “The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.”

Polling started late at a polling station in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur. Voting could not begin due to technical difficulties at the polling station number 134. There were no reports of major violence as polling began across 43 constituencies, an election commission official told HT. Sporadic violence was reported from North 24 Parganas and Uttar Dinajpur.