IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / ‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.
READ FULL STORY
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:24 AM IST

With eye on the women voters and to sharpen its ‘insider vs outsider’ charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal launched its slogan for the upcoming assembly elections — ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ (Bengal only wants its own daughter).

“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.

Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base.

“Women voters have always had a special connect with Mamata Banerjee. The TMC wants to utilise this as the party and its poll strategist Prashant Kishore thinks that women voters could be a game changer in this election. So in a bid to further boost this connection they have made a changeover. From didi to nijer meye,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, a psephologist and professor of political science at the Rabindra Bharati University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tmc west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:24 AM IST
“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rabiranjan Chatterjee, who joined politics after retirement in 2004, first contested the elections on a TMC ticket in 2011 from Burdwan Dakshin and won by 37,000 votes against CPI (M) heavyweight and former minister Nirupam Sen. (TWITTER).
Rabiranjan Chatterjee, who joined politics after retirement in 2004, first contested the elections on a TMC ticket in 2011 from Burdwan Dakshin and won by 37,000 votes against CPI (M) heavyweight and former minister Nirupam Sen. (TWITTER).
west bengal assembly election

TMC needs a course correction, says former minister before quitting politics

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. (PTI PHOTO).
Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

CM Mamata gets a makeover in TMC's poll slogan, goes from Didi to daughter

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.
west bengal assembly election

'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The slogan emphasises on the 'insider-outsider' debate and portrays Mamata Banerjee as the daughter whom Bengal will vote again to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
While the Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar on February 22, he is again expected in the state to address a rally from the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with people at Narayanpur village in South 24 Paraganas,(PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with people at Narayanpur village in South 24 Paraganas,(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:47 AM IST
At his event organised to flag off the BJP’s fifth and last “Poriborton Rath Yatra (rally for change)”, Shah launched a fresh offensive on Abhishek, a parliamentarian from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas, and said “bhaipo (nephew) and his goons” misappropriated central funds sent to Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Nimtita Railway station. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain and some other people were injured in the bomb blast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bomb attack on Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s final rath yatra in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
This is Shah’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a week. He had come to West Bengal for one day on February 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
All district magistrates have been directed to send the lists of polling officials who will be inoculated first, a senior health official said.
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: Covid vaccination of polling officials to begin on Feb 22

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:05 PM IST
State Health Secretary N S Nigam had recently held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and health officials in this connection, sources in the Health Department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi, Shah to raise BJP’s poll pitch in election-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Shah is scheduled to flag off the BJP’s fifth and final parivartan rath yatra from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas on Thursday; On Monday, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 4km extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor
READ FULL STORY
Close
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
"They have (Congress) a leader whose lines very soon become memes or jokes. Left are left out," Supriyo added. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress, Left have no relevance in Bengal, says BJP leader Babul Supriyo

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:53 PM IST
"It's a democratic country and they are most welcome to do it but these are alliances of opportunism and we also know what the result would be. Congress doesn't even have leadership," Supriyo told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
Dinesh Trivedi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

I do not have to wait to speak to PM Modi, at least he listens: Dinesh Trivedi

By Sunetra Choudhary
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliament member Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation in the House, becoming the latest to quit West Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP