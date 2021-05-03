BJP announces nationwide dharna on May 5 against ‘violence perpetrated by TMC’, party chief Nadda to visit Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday it will hold a “nationwide dharna” on Wednesday against “widespread violence” unleashed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) soon after its victory in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections.

“The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP,” the party posted on its official Twitter handle.

It further said that its national president JP Nadda will be in West Bengal on a two-day visit on May 4 and 5, in view of the "widespread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre." The party tweeted, "He will be visiting families of the affected karyakartas."

On May 5, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath for a third term as the chief minister of the eastern state.

Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell chief and its West Bengal co-incharge, tweeted, “The BJP now has 18 MPs and 77 MLAs in West Bengal. We will respond in adequate measure within the constitutional framework. National President’s visit reaffirms the party’s unwavering commitment towards our karyakartas at a crucial time like this.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won an unprecedented 18 out of the state’s 42 parliamentary seats while in the assembly elections, it’s tally increased to 77 from three in 2016.

Earlier in the day, the Union ministry of home affairs asked the West Bengal government to file a report over post-election violence in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, summoned the director general of police (DGP) over the “alarming” law and order situation in the state.