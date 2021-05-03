MHA asks Bengal government for report over post-poll violence in state

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday said it had sought a report from the West Bengal government over incidents of “post-election violence against opposition political workers” in the state.

“MHA has asked West Bengal government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,” the MHA shared posted on its official Twitter handle after reports emerged of attacks on political workers in the aftermath of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) sweeping the eight-phased assembly elections, which were held between March 27 and April 29.

MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state.





Earlier in the day, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the state’s director general of police (DGP) over the “alarming” law and order situation. “Have been constrained to urgently summon DG @WBPolice in the wake of alarming law and order in the State,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dilip Ghosh, the chief of the state unit of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed nine of its workers had lost their lives within 24 hours of the post-election violence breaking out in West Bengal. The BJP, which has a government at the Centre, won 77 out of 292 seats for which votes were counted on Sunday. The TMC, meanwhile, won 213 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. There are 294 assembly constituencies in the state; of these, two will vote at a later date.