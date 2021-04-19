BJP candidate shot at by unidentified assailants in north Bengal

A BJP candidate was shot at by unidentified assailants at Malda in north Bengal late on Sunday night. Gopal Chandra Saha, 46, from Maldaha constituency was rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Local BJP leaders said that it was around 9pm that Saha had just completed a roadshow and was sitting at a party office along with a few workers, and dozens of BJP workers and supporters were waiting outside.

“Suddenly, we heard a gunshot. Someone from the crowd had fired and the bullet hit Saha at the back of his neck. He was rushed to the hospital where he had to undergo a surgery,” said Satyajit Halder, a booth level BJP leader from Saha’s constituency, who was present at the spot. The district magistrate and superintendent of police rushed to the hospital.

Following the incident, BJP’s youth wing leaders and workers staged a protest on NH-34 with burning tyres.

On Monday, BJP’s national secretary and state co-incharge Arvind Menon, and state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu, general secretary of party’s unit in Bengal are expected to go to Maldaha.

“We have initiated a case. A probe has been started,” said a senior police officer of Malda district.

Assembly elections are going on in the state and poll in 180 constituencies out of the 294 seats have already been held in five phases. Another three phases remain while counting would be held on May 2. Maldaha is scheduled to go to polls in the last phase on April 29.