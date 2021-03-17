BJP is the ‘biggest factory of Dushashans’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Firing a salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while sitting in a wheelchair with her leg in a cast, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the party is the “biggest factory of Dushasans”.
“There is Dushasan-raj going on in the country. BJP is the biggest factory of Dushasans. They have destroyed the country,” Banerjee said while addressing a public rally at Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district.
Dushasan was a Kaurava prince and the younger brother of Duryodhan in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.
She said that the BJP will be defeated in Bengal and that the entire country is looking up to Bengal.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday to discuss the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India, Banerjee upped her ante against Modi.
Also Read | In Bengal’s Ranibandh, BJP tribal leader faces tough fight
“I told them to give the Covid vaccine to the common people. It is not in our hand. It can’t be done with the Centre’s permission. I told them I am ready to pay. I want to give vaccine free of cost to every citizen. Modi is not giving. Again Covid-19 cases are rising,” she added.
The BJP hit back, accusing Banerjee of lying since she knew her “defeat” was “imminent”.
“Earlier her speech was a mix of truth and lies. Now it is only lies. That is the transformation ahead of the polls. She knows that defeat is imminent and hence is saying all these things,” Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP’s vice-president in West Bengal, said.
The assembly election is scheduled to begin in West Bengal from March 27 and will be held in eight phases. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had made deep inroads in the state, winning 18 of the 42 seats. The BJP had won all the five Lok Sabha seats in Jangalmahal area, including Jhargram.
“BJP lied during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. They did nothing in these two years. They have done a big zero. So give them a big zero. It is you who would be playing from March 27. Bold them out. Hit the ball and send them out of the field,” the chief minister said, using cricket metaphors.
Banerjee was injured while campaigning at Nandigram in East Midnapore district on March 10. Even though the Trinamool Congress had initially alleged that the alleged attack was a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Banerjee, observers appointed by Election Commission stated in their report that there was no attack.
“I have been roughed up throughout my life. Earlier it was the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and now it is the BJP. You have broken my head, you have broken my limbs, I had to undergo surgery because you had hit me in the eye. Only my legs were safe and hence today you have hit me in my legs so that I can’t stand. I will use the legs of mothers and daughters of Bengal,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't vote for BJP, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma': Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC writes to EC asking to remove Suvendu's electoral roll from Nandigram
- In a Facebook post, Adhikari has accused Mamata Banerjee of "suppression of facts".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have been beaten up many times in my life, earlier by CPM now by BJP: Mamata
- “I have been beaten up many times in my life. Earlier the CPM used to beat me up and now the BJP has started doing the same.” Banerjee said at a rally in Gopiballavpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll battle between Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari is poetic justice : Laxman Seth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP is the ‘biggest factory of Dushashans’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal’s Ranibandh, BJP tribal leader faces tough fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How has poll-bound Bengal’s economy fared under Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee likely to release TMC manifesto today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TMC colludes with bureaucracy to smuggle girls': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As poll battle heats up, infighting hits Bengal BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC govt playing with emotions of Hindus: Yogi Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC resorting to violence realising it will lose Bengal polls: Prakash Javadekar
- Unidentified people vandalised BJP's Sindhu Kanu Samman Yatra bus in Purulia's Manbazar, earlier in the day, according to news agency ANI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata govt has not done anything for farmers, Adivasis: Nadda at poll rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'When are you quitting politics?': Nadda’s jab on Mamata over Batla House case
- JP Nadda said that Trinamool Congress' (TMC) slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' is now reduced to "torture against women, killing of BJP workers and appeasement."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox