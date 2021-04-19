BJP, TMC scale down campaigns amid spike

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided on Monday to scale back their campaigns for the ongoing West Bengal elections in the face of rising coronavirus cases in the eastern state and sharp criticism of rampant violation of Covid-19 protocols in rallies.

TMC said chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address no events in state capital Kolkata, save one symbolic rally on the last day of campaigning on April 26.

Its main rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party, said it will limit audiences at public events to 500, and hold meetings only in open spaces and in accordance with Covid guidelines.

The announcements came on a day the state posted 8,426 cases and 38 deaths, pushing its tally to 668,353 and death toll to 10,606, respectively.

“Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one ‘symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26 will be held. She slashed time for all her election rallies in all districts and is now restricted to just 30 minutes,” party MP Derek O’Brien said in a tweet.

Later in the day, the BJP announced curbs of its own.

“It has been decided that only small public meetings with not more than 500 people will be held by PM Modi and other central ministers in West Bengal. All these public meetings will be held in open spaces following Covid-19 guidelines,” BJP said.

Party’s social media in-charge Amit Malaviya said that the party will leverage its digital footprint to take BJP’s message to the people.

“We will ensure that BJP leverages its massive digital footprint and takes message of PM and other leaders to lakhs of people...,” Malaviya tweeted.

Political parties in Bengal have faced flak from experts because of rampant violation of mask mandates and distancing protocols in rallies.

Last week, the Election Commission warned that all parties will have to strictly adhere to guidelines during campaigning even as health experts criticised the poll watchdog for failing to strictly implement norms.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he will not address any rallies.

The sixth phase of West Bengal elections will be held on April 22, seventh on April 26 and the final phase on April 29.

The Commission has already extended the silent period from 48 to 72 hours, in view of the rising cases, therefore not allowing any campaigning between the seventh and the eight phases.

On Monday – the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase -- Banerjee trained her guns at BJP and EC for the rising coronavirus cases.

“With folded hands, I request EC to hold the next three phases of polls on a single day. If not one, conduct it in two days and save one day. Please don’t take your decision based on what the BJP says..,” the TMC supremo said at her rally in Chakulia.

The BJP hit back. Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Constitutionally, the EC has no other option but to conduct elections. Mamata Ji makes comments without reading the Constitution,” Shah said.