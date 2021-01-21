BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday alleged that names of Rohingyas have been added to the electoral rolls in certain areas and asked the chief election commissioner to look into the issue.

“It is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that people vote without fear. It is important the Central Forces are deployed here soon. We are certain that names of Rohingyas have been included in voter lists in border areas, this should be looked into,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also said that the chief election commission has arrived with its entire team to ensure that people in the state can freely exercise their voting rights. Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner. He said, “The Election Commission has come with its entire team to inspect arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections. As a member of the opposition party, we told them to ensure an environment in which people can exercise their franchise in a neutral and peaceful setting.”





Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora arrived in West Bengal after visiting Assam on Wednesday. Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar are also assisting Arora as they check West Bengal’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Sunil Arora also met representatives from political parties before meeting officials of the central and state electoral agencies.

Earlier on Thursday, Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said that any allegation made by BJP leaders that Rohingyas have been included in electoral rolls is an insult to the election commission. The Kolkata Mayor also alleged that the Border Security Force is forcing voters to favour a certain political party on the polling day.

“BJP is sending BSF to villages in border areas in West Bengal and terrorising people to vote for them, this is my allegation. Election Commission said we will cross-check it,” Hakim said. The BSF in reply to this statement said that it is an apolitical force, ANI reported.

The electoral battle between BJP and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has caused concerns among poll observers as well as law enforcement agencies. Clashes between TMC and BJP cadres over the past couple of years has led to the loss of lives and there is a fear of violence in the upcoming polls this year.

