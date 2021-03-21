'BJP's double-engine govt will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years': Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday said that the party, if elected to form government in West Bengal in the upcoming polls, will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years.

"The BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years, propelled by the party's double-engine govt at Centre and the state," he said at a public rally in the state's Purba Medinipur district. "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) gave the slogan of 'Maa, maati, manush' but did you see any reforms? Can she give you freedom from infiltrators? We will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years," he said.

Shah also promised the fishermen of the state an yearly aid of Rs6,000 and said the salaries of teachers would also be increased. "The govt employees of West Bengal have not received the 7th Pay Commission. We will implement it as soon as we form the government," he said, adding that the government will work on skill development in the region full of gold makers.

"We will also ensure a health cover of Rs5 lakh for everyone under Ayushman Bharat. Mamata Didi wants to make her nephew the next CM. On the contrary, PM Modi wants to make Sonar Bangla. If you want Sonar Bangla, make sure you form a BJP govt in the state," he said.

Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to unveil the BJP's manifesto for the elections. "The Sankalp Patra (manifesto of BJP) will be launched at 5:30 pm in Kolkata by Union Minister Amit Shah," a tweet from Office of Amit Shah said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee had released the Trinamool Congress manifesto on March 17. It promised a minimum income guarantee for all families and delivery of rations under the public distribution system at doorstep among other things.

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases starting March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29 and the results will be announced on May 2.