BJP's office in Bengal on fire, Sitharaman wishes for party workers' safety

West Bengal is out with its mandate for assembly elections with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerging victorious against a major contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, hours after the indication of TMC's victory, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted about the BJP's Bengal arm office set on fire. Hoping for the safety of party workers, she said the resulted increase in the BJP's presence in the state was due to the hard work of all the workers.

"Shocking images of a @BJP4Bengal office being set on fire. Hope the administration ensures everyone’s safety. The hard work by all karyakarta and leadership of @BJP4Bengal in this election, resulted in a significant increase in presence in WB. We are with you, stay safe," Sitharaman tweeted Sunday evening quoting visuals by a journalist.

The quoted tweet had visuals of the BJP's office in Arambagh on fire. The party has accused the TMC of violence, the winning party has denied all the allegations.

The All India Trinamool Congress (BJP) won the elections in 212 assembly constituencies, while the BJP trailed with 78 seats, as per the Election Commission data.

Congratulatory messages poured in from across states for chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the win against the BJP. Thanking the people for the victory, Mamata said that the swearing-in ceremony will be a low-key event due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and that she will start working to contain the spread immediately. The TMC supremo has also asked all the party members not to celebrate the win amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

"We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for Covid-19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation," Banerjee said after the win, reported ANI.

This victory will lead the TMC straight to its third consecutive term in the state.