CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister further said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration.
ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Amit Shah said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal and refugees staying in the state for 70 years will be granted citizenship if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Bengal, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Shah unveiled the BJP's poll manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, "We have decided to call our manifesto a Sankalp Patra. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party. We will create a Sonar Bangla."

He further said, "The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get 10,000 per year for five years."

The Union Home Minister further said the border will be strengthened to prevent infiltration.

"We have decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened," added Shah.

Shah's statement carries much significance as the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has several times said that she would not allow the implementation of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Debasree Choudhuri and party MP Nisith Pramanik were present at the event held at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

