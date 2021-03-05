IND USA
At a mega Left rally in Kolkata on February 28. Chowdhury and Siddiqui didn’t even exchange pleasantries and the Congress leader’s speech was interrupted when Siddiqui took the stage.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Cong plans to keep distance from ISF as part of new strategy

  • Instead, the party is keen to emphasize that it has no truck with ISF and that the latter is just a partner of the Left bloc, Congress leaders said.
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST

The Congress in West Bengal is keen to calibrate its campaign to avoid any proximity with the Indian Secular Front, the party of cleric Abbas Siddiqui, and one of the members of the larger grouping of which it is a part.

Instead, the party is keen to emphasize that it has no truck with ISF and that the latter is just a partner of the Left bloc, Congress leaders said.

The Congress and the Left Front have, for the first time, forged a seat-sharing agreement for the West Bengal assembly election that starts from March 27. But the inclusion of the ISF in the grouping, albeit in a seat-adjustment with the Left, has embarrassed the Congress and prompted it to revise its strategy. The party has already come in for some friendly fire for allying with the ISF.

Party leaders insist that Congress will contest around 90 seats and there will be no understanding with Siddiqui in these constituencies. “The Congress’s demand for seats in West Bengal has been fulfilled. A large front, a secular front has been created with the Left,” said senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.

According to two Congress leaders who did not wish to be named, while a section of the state Congress was open to an understanding with Siddiqui, state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not. At a mega Left rally in Kolkata on February 28. Chowdhury and Siddiqui didn’t even exchange pleasantries and the Congress leader’s speech was interrupted when Siddiqui took the stage.

Chowdhury is a five-term MP from the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district. His supporters say there is no reason why the Congress should make space for another party in its traditional bastions. Chowdhury chose to stay away from the last seat-adjustment meeting between the allies on Monday, even though he was in Kolkata.

In strategy meetings in Delhi as well as in Kolkata, Congress leaders have spoken about focusing the campaign on issues such as joblessness and the state of the economy rather than on personalities. The party isn’t comfortable with the religious pitch of the ISF. “There will be no joint campaign with ISF. Neither will we seek votes for them, nor will they be asked to support us,” said a senior Congress leader.

Some Congress leaders are also upset with senior Congress leader Anand Sharma’s tweets such as the one that said the “Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party”. They believe these were ill-timed and damaged the party. “He didn’t know the basic facts. We have no alliance with ISF,” added the Congress leader cited above.

Analysts say the nuance the Congress wants to convey — it is part of the grouping that includes the ISF, but it no truck with the party — may be lost on voters.

While West Bengal will go to polls in an eight phases election beginning March 27, in Assam the election is spread over three phases.
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi chairs CEC on West Bengal, Assam candidates

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • On the speculation that former TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari could be the party’s face against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Ghosh said the announcement will be made by the party soon.
While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi, Shah meet to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal

By Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place in a single phase on April 6. The BJP has high stakes in West Bengal and Assam.
Kolkata: Congress Supporters holding cutouts of their party leaders take part in the Left-Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI02_28_2021_000154A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Before key polls, tough talks on between CPI(M), Cong, ISF over seat sharing

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • The Left Front partners have already given up more than 30 seats for the ISF and the latter has been urged to climb down from its demand for 40-odd seats.
Raj Charaborty (left), a film director in Tollywood, was one of the participants in the crash course conducted by Derek O'Brien(https://twitter.com/iamrajchoco)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of polls, crash course in rajneeti for Bengal’s celeb-turned politicians

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
  • The Trinamool Congress was the first off the blocks with its Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien advising some of the celebrities and stars who recently joined the party.
Pal also alleged that the TMC did not allow free and fair panchayat polls in 2018 and occupied the local bodies by force. (AFP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Ex-Trinamool leader joins BJP, does squats to 'atone past sins’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Several local leaders of the ruling party in Bengal, who were loyal to Adhikari, have jumped ship and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Discontentment in the saffron camp, which had been brewing for a while, first surfaced in September last year, when veteran leader Rahul Sinha was replaced by Anupam Hazra, a former TMC MP, as national secretary.
west bengal assembly election

Rift between old-timers and turncoats causes concern for Bengal BJP before polls

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • According sources, many state leaders and the RSS -- the BJP's ideological parent - have aired their displeasure over induction of certain leaders from other parties.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, TMC asks Kolkata councillors to put up Didi's posters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • The ruling party's senior leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi, senior minister and administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, met the ward coordinators at the party headquarters
In the two-page letter, TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’ Brien, cited deployment of state police under Central Armed Police Force officers during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and called it a violation of the Constitution.. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

TMC seeks removal of deputy election commissioner, calls him partial to BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Jain has already visited the state twice to hold talks with bureaucrats and police officers. A large number of Central police personnel have arrived in the state and been deployed in trouble-prone regions.
West Bengal BJP leaders said that their outreach would be the second phase of the Aar Noy Anyay campaign against Mamata Banerjee government.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Rift between old-timers and new entrants cause of concern for Bengal BJP

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut

By Swapnil Rawal and Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that “money, muscle and media” are being used against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The PM could address two rallies ahead of elections in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that go to polls in a single phase on April 6
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee likely to announce TMC candidate list for Bengal polls tomorrow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:49 AM IST
On the same day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also expected to announce the names of at least 60 candidates who will be contesting in the first two phases of the polls on March 27 and April 1
Speculations of Sourav Ganguly's political plunge has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.(AFP)
west bengal assembly election

'Sourav Ganguly is most welcome,' says Bengal BJP; Dilip Ghosh says 'no idea'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:31 AM IST
"I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," Dilip Ghosh said.
Overall, 693 election related violent incidents were observed around polling dates in 2019, according to the document, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal

By Neeraj Chauhan, Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The assessment estimates that there have been at least 1,500 incidents of political violence between mid-2019 and the end of 2020, resulting in 118 deaths.
