Congress names 2 more candidates for West Bengal assembly election
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the names of two more candidates on Wednesday for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.
Congress leaders Abdur Rezzak Mollah and Avjit Narjinary will contest from Falta and Kalchini assembly seats respectively.
On Sunday, the Congress Party released a list of 34 candidates for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
Among the key names mentioned in the list include Abdul Mannan, Shiladitya Haldar, Amitabha Chakraborty and Alok Ranjan Banerjee.
Mannan, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly will contest from Champdani seat. Chakraborty will contest from the Shyampur assembly seat and Banerjee from Sreerampur.
Congress has made an alliance with the Left Front to contest in the ensuing West Bengal Assembly polls. However, the newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) has also joined the Congress-Left alliance in the poll-bound Bengal. Till now, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress in the alliance.
Earlier this month, Congress had released the names of 16 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress names 2 more candidates for West Bengal assembly election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Shah attend BJP's CEC meet to finalise candidates for Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari says his father Sisir, TMC MP, will 'support' BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s tryst with a party-society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata releases Trinamool's manifesto, promises minimum monthly income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP blames TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his 'goons' for murder of party worker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In West Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't vote for BJP, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma': Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to EC: Remove Suvendu Adhikari's name from Nandigram' electoral roll
- TMC said that 'he filed false particulars of his residence', according to news agency ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have been beaten up many times in my life, earlier by CPM now by BJP: Mamata
- “I have been beaten up many times in my life. Earlier the CPM used to beat me up and now the BJP has started doing the same.” Banerjee said at a rally in Gopiballavpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll battle between Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari is poetic justice : Laxman Seth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP is the ‘biggest factory of Dushashans’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal’s Ranibandh, BJP tribal leader faces tough fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How has poll-bound Bengal’s economy fared under Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox