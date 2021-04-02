Contest between CM Mamata’s 3Ts and PM Modi’s 3V model, says Amit Shah in Bengal

Union home minister Amit Shah attacked Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee alleging that she runs her government on a 3T-model while Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs the Central government on a 3V-model.

“Didi runs her government on 3T-model. The three Ts are Tanasahi (dictatorship), Tolabaji (extortion) and Tushtikaran (appeasement). Modi ji runs the government on 3Vs – Vikas (development), Vishwas (trust) and Vyapar (business). We will bring in development in Bengal on the basis of the 3V-model,” he said while addressing a public rally at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Friday.

Top leaders of both the BJP, including Shah, and the ruling Trinamool Congress, including Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, held back-to-back rallies and road shows in various constituencies which go to polls in the third and fourth phase on April 6 and April 10.

Reacting to the allegations, the TMC chief hit back saying that it was not the Election Commission of India but Shah who was managing the elections.

“I say this with great regret and with humble regard for the Election Commission, it is not managing the elections, the elections are being managed by Amit Shah,” she said while adding that after the polls she won’t spare anyone responsible for the death of TMC workers.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the ECI against Banerjee for allegedly threatening BJP workers from a public rally in Hooghly on March 31.

The TMC chief also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday raised speculations that she was planning to contest from a second seat.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister to control his home minister first and then try to control us. We are not your party's members that you will control us. I am not your party's member that you will suggest to me to contest from another seat. I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there,” she said at an election rally in Dinhata in north Bengal.

BJP leaders, including Modi and Shah, have been claiming that they would win more than 200 seats this time, but Banerjee on the other hand said that she wants more than 200 seats as anything less would mean BJP purchasing some traitors.

“I want more than 200 seats, since anything less than that will mean they (BJP) will buy the 'gaddars' (traitors),” Banerjee said, apparently admitting that TMC MLAs may be up for grabs if her party wins by a slender margin in the elections for the 294-member assembly.

The BJP took a swipe at the chief minister saying that she is making a last ditch effort to boost the morale of her party workers.

“She knows that she has lost the polls and is making last minute effort to boost the morale of her party workers,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in the state.

TMC leaders however said that as some party leaders have abandoned the party, as party chief Banerjee was making other leaders aware of any eventualities.