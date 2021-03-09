IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.
To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.
west bengal assembly election

CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal

  • In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:41 AM IST

Incumbent parties may triumph in three of four major states going to the polls later this month, said an opinion poll on Monday, predicting that the TMC could retain West Bengal narrowly and BJP make huge gains in the eastern state.

The poll, conducted by TimesNow-CVoter predicted BJP will hold on to power in Assam with a slim majority, Left Front will be back in Kerala and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will unseat All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, the BJP-led alliance was seen winning a majority.

To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.

In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats – a massive gain from its current tally of three – the opinion poll said. The Left-Congress-led alliance could get around 33 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance could get 158 of the 234 seats while the AIADMK could win 65. In Kerala, the ruling Left might win 82 of 140 seats, the Congress-led alliance get 56 seats and the BJP one.

In Assam, the BJP may get 67 seats, seven more than the majority mark while the Congress-led alliance could win 57. In Puducherry, the BJP could win 18 of the 30 seats. The elections kick off on March 27 and votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 kerala assembly election 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections assam assembly election 2021 times now c voter
Close
A cutout of CM Mamata Banerjee put up in Nandigram. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)
A cutout of CM Mamata Banerjee put up in Nandigram. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Stage is set for a fierce battle in TMC bastion

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:09 AM IST
  • Nandigram assembly constituency in Bengal’s East Midnapore has hit the headlines with Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from it,
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nothing can be a bigger endorsement of the importance of Adhikari’s defection than Mamata Banerjee’s decision to shift to Nandigram and face him in the polls (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)
Nothing can be a bigger endorsement of the importance of Adhikari’s defection than Mamata Banerjee’s decision to shift to Nandigram and face him in the polls (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Significance of Nandigram contest in Bengal elections

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:51 AM IST
  • Is there more to the Nandigram contest than the usual optics of two political heavy weights contesting against each other?
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.
To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.
west bengal assembly election

CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:41 AM IST
  • In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even though the Congress is a shadow of what it used to be, it still commands a sizeable vote share at the all-India level.(PTI)
Even though the Congress is a shadow of what it used to be, it still commands a sizeable vote share at the all-India level.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Number Theory: The Congress should worry about G-3 more than G-23

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:48 AM IST
  • The Congress’s future will depend more on how it deals with the ‘Group of three’ — Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Jagan Reddy — than the G-23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a road show on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a road show on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Kolkata on Monday.(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

This election is a fight between me and BJP, says Mamata Banerjee at road show

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • The Trinamool Congres organised a mega road show on International Women’s Day to target women voters who comprise more than 49% of the electorate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The National Conference president also asserted that India should abide by the United Nations charter on refugees in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC members 'humiliated', leaving the party, says state BJP chief

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:48 PM IST
"What can be worse than their (TMC) own members feeling humiliated & eventually leaving the party? Now they're getting celebrities to fill the position. Numbers suggest that we have majority in Malda and BJP will soon have its chairman (Zilla Parishad) in the district," Ghosh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "peddling lies" regarding women's security in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
west bengal assembly election

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
All eyes would be on Nandigram, the site of protests against the Left government which had ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:27 PM IST
TMC has cited ill-health as the reason for replacing Sarala Murmu, its candidate from Habibpur in Malda, with Pradeep Baskey. There are also speculations that some other district level TMC leaders from Malda may join BJP today
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly polls: TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur constituency

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The chief minister's roadshow in the city today may assume special significance ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC, BJP build helipads as Nandigram gears up for high-pitched poll battle

By HT Correspondent | First edit by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:12 AM IST
On April 1, chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will take on her protege-turned-adversary and BJP’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari, from Nandigram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
west bengal assembly election

Mithun joins BJP, PM Modi praises him at Bengal rally

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 AM IST
  • The actor repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Siliguri
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:21 AM IST
  • Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP