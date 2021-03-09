CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
- In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
Incumbent parties may triumph in three of four major states going to the polls later this month, said an opinion poll on Monday, predicting that the TMC could retain West Bengal narrowly and BJP make huge gains in the eastern state.
The poll, conducted by TimesNow-CVoter predicted BJP will hold on to power in Assam with a slim majority, Left Front will be back in Kerala and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will unseat All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, the BJP-led alliance was seen winning a majority.
To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.
In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats – a massive gain from its current tally of three – the opinion poll said. The Left-Congress-led alliance could get around 33 seats.
In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance could get 158 of the 234 seats while the AIADMK could win 65. In Kerala, the ruling Left might win 82 of 140 seats, the Congress-led alliance get 56 seats and the BJP one.
In Assam, the BJP may get 67 seats, seven more than the majority mark while the Congress-led alliance could win 57. In Puducherry, the BJP could win 18 of the 30 seats. The elections kick off on March 27 and votes will be counted on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage is set for a fierce battle in TMC bastion
- Nandigram assembly constituency in Bengal’s East Midnapore has hit the headlines with Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from it,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Significance of Nandigram contest in Bengal elections
- Is there more to the Nandigram contest than the usual optics of two political heavy weights contesting against each other?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
- In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: The Congress should worry about G-3 more than G-23
- The Congress’s future will depend more on how it deals with the ‘Group of three’ — Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Jagan Reddy — than the G-23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This election is a fight between me and BJP, says Mamata Banerjee at road show
- The Trinamool Congres organised a mega road show on International Women’s Day to target women voters who comprise more than 49% of the electorate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not campaigning in upcoming West Bengal polls: Farooq Abdullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC members 'humiliated', leaving the party, says state BJP chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly polls: TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur constituency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC, BJP build helipads as Nandigram gears up for high-pitched poll battle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithun joins BJP, PM Modi praises him at Bengal rally
- The actor repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt
- Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox