CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal

Incumbent parties may triumph in three of four major states going to the polls later this month, said an opinion poll on Monday, predicting that the TMC could retain West Bengal narrowly and BJP make huge gains in the eastern state.

The poll, conducted by TimesNow-CVoter predicted BJP will hold on to power in Assam with a slim majority, Left Front will be back in Kerala and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will unseat All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, the BJP-led alliance was seen winning a majority.

To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.

In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats – a massive gain from its current tally of three – the opinion poll said. The Left-Congress-led alliance could get around 33 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance could get 158 of the 234 seats while the AIADMK could win 65. In Kerala, the ruling Left might win 82 of 140 seats, the Congress-led alliance get 56 seats and the BJP one.

In Assam, the BJP may get 67 seats, seven more than the majority mark while the Congress-led alliance could win 57. In Puducherry, the BJP could win 18 of the 30 seats. The elections kick off on March 27 and votes will be counted on May 2.