Demand for election campaign merchandise low this year for WB elections: Traders
Traders selling election campaign merchandise said that Covid-19 pandemic and strict restrictions by the Election Commission have kept the demand for campaign material for West Bengal Assembly polls this year low compared to earlier elections.
They said most of the demand till now for poll campaign material is from the Trinamool Congress which has already announced its full list of candidates on Friday.
"Demand is on the lower side compared to previous elections due to various factors including Covid-19 and EC's restrictions," traders said.
However, they are optimistic that demand will pick-up as poll heat rises with every passing day.
The traders at Burrabazar are hopeful that once the full candidate list of BJP candidates is announced demand will kick-in. The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly election.
"More than 90 per cent demand is from TMC and their demand is since the last few days even before the candidate list was announced. The demand from Left parties and BJP is around 5 per cent each as of now. Congress is out of sight," SP Textile poll merchandise wholesaler at Burrabazaar Rahul Gambhir told PTI.
The narrow lanes of Pragya Patti in Burrabazar which is the hub for poll campaign merchandise are now full of colourful poll campaign materials waiting to be sold to respective political party supporters.
Also read: On Mamata Banerjee’s scooty ride, PM Modi says ‘glad it didn’t fall or else…’
From saris, handbags, T-shirts to scarfs, hoodies, masks and balloons and flags, the shops have stocked them all for the election.
Though, e-commerce is not left behind but sales aren't great yet.
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns.
"Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.
Prices had moved up over the previous year, price range from ₹5 to ₹200 depending upon items and sizes. Flags are the fastest selling items and least in demand is saree, traders said.
West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases, beginning on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand for election campaign merchandise low this year for WB elections: Traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To counter PM Modi’s Poriborton charge, Mamata flags fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Mamata Banerjee’s scooty ride, PM Modi says ‘glad it didn’t fall or else…’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Shyama Prasad was not there, India would be an Islamic country: Adhikari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People may feel it is already May 2', says PM Modi at Kolkata rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, sparks speculation as party’s CM face in Bengal
- In a brief speech, Mithun Chakraborty asked BJP supporter to have faith in him because he had always done what he had promised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mithunda has rushed to Bengal because': Suvendu Adhikari at PM's Brigade rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: BJP is not an outsider, we have Bengal in our DNA, says PM Modi
- This will be PM Modi's first rally in the state since the election commission announced the dates for the assembly election. However, PM Modi has visited the state multiple times in the past few months. Corruption has peaked so much that TMC ready to play Corruption Olympics: PM Modi
PM to hold rally in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty will attend, says Vijayvargiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox