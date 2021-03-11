Don't let emotions overflow: TMC's appeal to party workers after 'attack' on CM Mamata Banerjee

A day after an alleged attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of".

For the uninitiated, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram, following which the initial medical examination report indicated that the chief minister had sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck.

The chief minister, however, later released a video message from the hospital also urging people and party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. She also said she will not be rescheduling her election work for the injury but will have to remain wheelchair-bound for some time.

In the politically charged poll-bound West Bengal, the alleged attack has already weaved a great storm, laden with charges and counter-charges. A delegation of the TMC on Thursday filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

Slamming the Election Commission for 'failing to provide proper security to Mamata Banerjee, TMC said the EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law and order situation in the poll-bound state.

The party has also postponed its manifesto release, informing that only after Banerjee is back to her Kalighat home will the manifesto be released.

The BJP, on the other hand, has claimed that the incident was a well-scripted drama to garner sympathy votes. The saffron camp, for its part, also met election officials on this day and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

"The video footage of the incident should be looked into. We request that a detailed inquiry is ordered," BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta told reporters after a meeting with EC. Wednesday's incident indicates that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state, he said.

Notably, West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)