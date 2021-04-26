Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / EC transfers more police officers amid 7th phase of West Bengal assembly polls
EC transfers more police officers amid 7th phase of West Bengal assembly polls

Shantanu Sinha Biswas, an inspector at the Directorate of Economic Offences, was transferred to the office of the DIG Jalpaiguri Range as a crime inspector amid the West Bengal assembly elections.
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The Election Commission transferred a few police officers as West Bengal voted in the seventh phase of assembly polls on Monday, officials said.

Shantanu Sinha Biswas, an inspector at the Directorate of Economic Offences, was transferred to the office of the DIG Jalpaiguri Range as a crime inspector, they said.

Sinha was accused by the BJP of manipulating postal ballots.

Srimanta Kumar Bandopadhyay, the Assistant Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police, was named the new Sub-divisional Police Officer of Bolpur, as per an order issued on Sunday night.

Shubhendra Kumar, the present SDPO of Bolpur, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Nihar Ranjan Roy, the circle inspector of Krishnaganj in Krishnanagar police district, was made the new inspector in charge of the Murshidabad police station, replacing Atish Das, the order said.

Das was moved to the Police Directorate, it added.

The Election Commission has been making a slew of transfers as the state voted.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for the 294- member assembly. The votes will be counted on May 2.

