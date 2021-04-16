Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Election Commission increases silence period for upcoming three phases of West Bengal Assembly elections to 72 hours
The EC ordered that no campaigning would be allowed in the state between 7pm and 10am, due to the risks posed by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday extended the silence period to 72 hours from the existing 48 hours for the remaining three phases of the West Bengal assembly elections. The EC also ordered that no campaigning would be allowed in the state between 7pm and 10am on campaign day, due to the risks posed by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“In view of unprecedented public health situation and the imperative of ongoing elections, the commission today (Friday) extended the silence period up to 72 hours (instead of 48 hours) and restricted the period of campaign up to 7pm (instead of 10pm). These orders have come into effect immediately,” the press release said.

Topics
election commission of india west bengal assembly elections 2021
