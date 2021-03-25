Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Even if EC transfers Bengal officers, TMC's victory won't be prevented': Mamata
west bengal assembly election

'Even if EC transfers Bengal officers, TMC's victory won't be prevented': Mamata

Banerjee's reaction comes amidst the EC's order to transfer five officers, including an additional director general of police, in West Bengal saying they will not be given any poll-related assignment.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST
West Bengal will go to polls on March 27. Polling will take place in eight phases and will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was interfering in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), and asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be victorious in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"The BJP is interfering in the functioning of Election Commission. Even if the Election Commission transfers all West Bengal officers, TMC victory will not be prevented," Banerjee said at a rally in Bengal's Danton.

Banerjee's reaction comes amidst the EC's order to transfer five officers, including an additional director general of police, in West Bengal saying they will not be given any poll-related assignment.

Earlier on March 20, the EC asked the West Bengal government to restrain "politically affiliated" heads of civic bodies - on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term - in view of upcoming Assembly polls.

It said that many municipal corporations whose terms have ended and are being run by the erstwhile chairperson(s)/mayor(s) who are politically affiliated people.

West Bengal will go to the polls on March 27. Polling will take place in eight phases and will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

