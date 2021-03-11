Farmer leader will visit Kolkata, dissuade people from voting for BJP
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Thursday that he would be visiting Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections to dissuade people from voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said that teams will visit the poll-bound states and union territory to appeal to the people to vote for any other party.
“It has been 105 days of farmers' protest. We have decided to form teams that will visit the 5 states where elections are going to be held. An appeal will be made that people can vote for anyone but not BJP. I'll go to Kolkata,” Rajewal said in Chandigarh as reported by news agency ANI.
Farmers, in their thousands, have been protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws for over 100 days since November. According to them, the laws will take away the minimum support price (MSP) and will allow a wider scope for exploitation by private players and big corporates.
The farmers have made it clear that they would not bring an end to the protests until all three laws were repealed, while the Centre has refused to do so. Several rounds of talks between the two parties have ended in a stalemate.
Four states and one union territory are set to have their Assembly polls - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
The BJP, in West Bengal, is the main opposition to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). After managing to grab a meagre three seats in the state’s 2016 Assembly elections, the party grabbed 19 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
They have managed to poach several former TMC stalwarts like Suvendu Adhikari, Dinesh Trivedi and Rajib Banerjee ahead of the polls and have also roped in senior actor Mithun Chakraborty.
Party heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have campaigned in the state as the polls near.
The polling process for the state will be stretched over a month and will span over eight polling phases. It will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 29, with the result scheduled to be announced on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhis, Manmohan Singh among Congress’ 30 ‘star campaigners’ for Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No question of any competition’: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP’s prospects in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool leaders to meet EC for a second time over attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC reprieve for TMC candidate whose nomination was rejected
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata injury draws new Bengal battle line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC letter after CM injury full of ‘insinuations, averments’: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee still has symptoms related to bony injuries: Doctor
- Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox