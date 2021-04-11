'Forces opened fire to save lives': Election Commission on Cooch Behar violence

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday that the security forces (CISF) had to open fire in West Bengal's Cooch Behar to save lives of the people and their own. Four people were killed in poll violence on Saturday during the fourth round of polling in the state.

“The Joint report of the two Special Observers has been received at 5.12 pm wherein they interalia stated that recourse to open fire by the CISF Personnel became absolutely necessary in order to save the lives of the voters lined up at the polling booth, those of other polling personnel and their own lives as the mob had attempted snatching their weapons also,” the ECI said in a statement.

The ECI also said that last rites of four people killed in the violence had still not been completed and some political leaders may visit this area with the purpose of condoling with their families, "which has the portent to cause a law and order problem of major proportions in this place and the adjoining places as well".

After the violence, the ECI banned the entry of political leaders "within the geographical boundaries of the district" for 72 hours.

The ECI also said that the silence period for the fifth phase of assembly polls shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The incident was reported from polling station number 126 of Sitalkuchi assembly constituency.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to hold a protest rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday against the firing incident and visit the homes of those killed. But after the ECI order, she had to cancel it. The chief minister, however, said she will visit the district after the ECI ban is over.

"EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people & sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers & sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!" Banerjee said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the incident. He urged EC to strongly deal with those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar.

The next phase of the elections will take place on April 17.