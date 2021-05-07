Four-member team from Centre in Bengal to investigate post-poll violence

The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday sent a team of four members to investigate the allegations of post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas' Satgachia, news agency ANI reported. The team earlier visited South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur as well Bhatpara, all of which witnessed post-poll violence.

The four-member team, led by an additional secretary of the home ministry, is tasked with looking into reasons for the violence which took the lives of at least 16 people. Apart from meeting the family members of the deceased, the team met state government officials and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to a report by news agency PTI. The home ministry had earlier asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the incidents of violence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after losing the elections in Bengal, said that its party workers were subjected to atrocities by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre. Party chief JP Nadda, Union minister V Muraleedharan and BJP Bengal leaders visited the areas which witnessed post-poll violence and met the bereaved family members. Muraleedharan was himself at risk when miscreants, which BJP claims were TMC goons, attacked his convoy. The minister’s car sustained damage in the skirmish.

The West Bengal chief minister on Thursday claimed that the violence was concentrated in areas where BJP won and claimed that the incidents were caused due to provocations made by BJP leaders. She also said that the central government should rather focus on sending Covid-19 aid to Bengal and accept the mandate of the people of the state.

