Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Fourth candidate dies of Covid ahead of last phase polls in West Bengal
west bengal assembly election

Fourth candidate dies of Covid ahead of last phase polls in West Bengal

Samir Ghosh, 42, was an independent candidate from Baisnabnagar in Malda district, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the last and eighth phase of staggered polling on Thursday
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A fourth candidate contesting the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal amid the second Covid-19 wave died on Monday night after testing positive for the disease. Samir Ghosh, 42, was an independent candidate from Baisnabnagar in Malda district, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the last and eighth phase of staggered polling on Thursday.

Union minister Babul Supriyo, who is also contesting the polls, is among the candidates, who have tested positive for the disease in the state. Pradip Nandi, a Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate from Jangipur in Murshidabad, Congress’s Rezaul Haque, who was contesting from the same district, and Kajal Sinha, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee from Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, also died of Covid-19.

West Bengal has around 95,000 active Covid-19 cases. It reported around 16,000 infections and 68 deaths on Monday.

Click here for complete coverage of West Bengal assembly election

The lowest turnout so far (roughly 75%) in the ongoing polls was recorded in the seventh phase of elections on Monday amid surging Covid-19 infections and critical shortages of medicines and oxygen.

Elections were also held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in March and April and counting of votes there will take place along with that in West Bengal on May 2.

The Madras high court on Monday blamed the Election Commission (EC) for the second Covid-19 wave in the country and said that its officials should probably be tried for murder for allowing political parties to hold massive rallies without following Covid-19 norms. It warned EC that the court could even stall the counting of votes on May 2 unless it produced a blueprint on April 30 on Covid-19 protocol for it.

The Calcutta high court also last week expressed dissatisfaction over EC’s measures to enforce Covid-19 safety norms during the West Bengal assembly polls. The EC banned political campaigns at night, increased the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours and limited election rallies to 500 people after being pulled up by the Calcutta high court.

A fourth candidate contesting the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal amid the second Covid-19 wave died on Monday night after testing positive for the disease. Samir Ghosh, 42, was an independent candidate from Baisnabnagar in Malda district, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the last and eighth phase of staggered polling on Thursday.

Union minister Babul Supriyo, who is also contesting the polls, is among the candidates, who have tested positive for the disease in the state. Pradip Nandi, a Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate from Jangipur in Murshidabad, Congress’s Rezaul Haque, who was contesting from the same district, and Kajal Sinha, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee from Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, also died of Covid-19.

West Bengal has around 95,000 active Covid-19 cases. It reported around 16,000 infections and 68 deaths on Monday.

Click here for complete coverage of West Bengal assembly election

The lowest turnout so far (roughly 75%) in the ongoing polls was recorded in the seventh phase of elections on Monday amid surging Covid-19 infections and critical shortages of medicines and oxygen.

Elections were also held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in March and April and counting of votes there will take place along with that in West Bengal on May 2.

The Madras high court on Monday blamed the Election Commission (EC) for the second Covid-19 wave in the country and said that its officials should probably be tried for murder for allowing political parties to hold massive rallies without following Covid-19 norms. It warned EC that the court could even stall the counting of votes on May 2 unless it produced a blueprint on April 30 on Covid-19 protocol for it.

The Calcutta high court also last week expressed dissatisfaction over EC’s measures to enforce Covid-19 safety norms during the West Bengal assembly polls. The EC banned political campaigns at night, increased the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours and limited election rallies to 500 people after being pulled up by the Calcutta high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP