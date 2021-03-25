Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Goons from UP donning saffron clothes, chewing Pan Bahar destroying Bengal's culture': Mamata
west bengal assembly election

'Goons from UP donning saffron clothes, chewing Pan Bahar destroying Bengal's culture': Mamata

BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The first phase of the assembly polls will begin on March 27.(PTI)

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the saffron party of bringing in outsiders to the state for the Assembly election in Bengal.

"They (BJP) are bringing goons from outside. We don't call people who hail from Bengal 'bohiragoto' (outsider)...Goons from Uttar Pradesh donning saffron clothes and chewing Pan Bahar are being sent here, they are destroying our culture," Banerjee said in a public meeting in Bengal's Bishnupur.

Addressing an election rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bengal was the land of icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose and on this land, no Indian was an outsider.

"Bengal brought together the people of India through Vande Mataram, and on that land, Mamata-didi is talking about 'bohiragoto' (outsider). No Indian is an outsider here, they are the children of Bharat Mata," PM Modi said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Even if EC transfers Bengal officers, TMC's victory won't be prevented': Mamata

'Mamata friends with dengue, malaria': Shah promises to eradicate diseases

Vote BJP for 'schemes', TMC for 'scams': Amit Shah in Bengal

Six factors which will decide the 2021 West Bengal contest

BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls. The first phase of the assembly polls will begin on March 27. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to the polls.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP