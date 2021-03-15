IND USA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting on a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Purulia district while sitting on a wheelchair on Monday.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP

  • Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:19 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed her first public rally with her leg plastered and sitting on a wheelchair on Monday, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that she was a street fighter, and none should dare try to stifle her.

“Many had thought that Mamata Banerjee won’t be able to come out and they would take advantage of it. But they don’t know that I may break but I don’t bend. None should dare try to stifle me till I retain my last drop of blood and my last breath. I am a girl from an ordinary family and hence I fight on the streets. I am a street fighter,” Banerjee said at a rally at Balarampur in Purulia district as the assembly election campaign reached a frenetic pace.

It was her first public rally after she was released from the hospital on Friday. On Sunday she took part in a road show in Kolkata on a wheelchair. The TMC chief was injured on March 10, hours after filing her nomination, while she was campaigning at Nandigram in East Midnapore.

“Wait for a few days more. How long will you stop me with my broken legs? Both my legs would be fine. But in the coming days I would like to see how you walk on the soil of Bengal, and whether you can walk,” she said.

Even though the TMC had alleged that she was attacked, observers appointed by the Election Commission of India said in their report that it was not an attack. Neither did she say on Monday that she was attacked.

“A few days ago when I was campaigning, standing on the footboard of my vehicle, the way the door was pushed, my ankle got bruised and fractured. I am not being able to stand and address you and for this I ask for forgiveness”, said Banerjee.

It was an unusual sight to see because Banerjee, who usually walks from one end of the dais to the other while addressing her public rallies, was seen sitting on a wheel chair with her left foot resting on a stool.

“Some people had thought that I wouldn't be able to go out with this broken leg. But elections are near. I have pain in my body. But I felt that the people are in more pain than what I am going through. They need to stay well and peacefully,” she said in another rally in Baghmundi, also in Purulia district.

The BJP had made deep inroads in Purulia and other districts of Jangalmahal including Jhargram and West Midnapore in 2019. The TMC supremo on Monday tried to utilise the public sentiment to garner votes this time.

“I still believe that TMC workers are very powerful. You have fought hard, so why would you retract today? If I can fight with a broken leg, if I can fight even after my hand was fractured and my head was injured, then why wouldn’t you fight? Those of you who are displeased and still sitting back must come out and fight the battle. We have to give a befitting reply to the BJP,” she said.

Banerjee mounted an attack on the Centre over hike in LPG prices and disinvestment and privastisation policies while taking a jibe at the BJP for fielding MPs in the assembly elections.

“From Bengal BJP got 18 MPs. Now some of them are contesting the assembly elections. If they have failed to do anything as MPs, they would definitely play dugdugi (damru) if they become MLAs,” she added.

Raising slogans such as BJP hatao, desh bachao and Hum Larenge, Karenge, Jeetenge, Baneerjee said: “No matter how you try you won’t be able to stop me or stifle me. I will continue to fight against you.

While Banerjee addressed back to back rallies in Purulia, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee also addressed two rallies and participated in a road show at West Midnapore.

"Today the Union home minister was scheduled to address a rally at Jhargram. He, however, could not come because of some technical snags in his helicopter. But some pictures which I received showed that the crowds outside tea stalls are larger than what had gathered at the rally ground to hear Shah," he said.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

