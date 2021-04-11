‘I'll step down…’: Amit Shah responds to Mamata’s demand for his resignation

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee deserves a big farewell, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday as he urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing assembly elections in the eastern state. “I have come here to make one request. Didi has ruled for 10 years. Would it look good to give her a small farewell? So you should give her a farewell by giving 200 seats to the BJP,” Amit Shah said in Basirhat Dakshin during a poll rally.

Amit Shah also commented on Mamata Banerjee’s demand for his resignation over the killing of four people in the firing by the personnel of central forces in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi, which she said was a “genocide". “Didi is repeatedly saying Amit Shah must resign. Didi when people will ask me to resign then I will. But you must prepare as you will have to resign on May 2,” Shah shot back.

Also read | ‘Rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct’: Mamata Banerjee slams Election Commission

The senior BJP leader also alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s advice to people to surround central forces had instigated them to attack personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Sitalkuchi. Five people were killed in two separate incidents of poll-related violence in the area during the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections on Saturday. “Didi encouraged youngsters and women to come forward and gherao CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces). You said that and left on your wheelchair. But because of you, four people died there. On the same morning, a BJP worker also died in the constituency,” he said.

Amit Shah levelled the same allegation against Mamata Banerjee in Santipur of the Nadia district. He also accused the Trinamool Congress chief of doing appeasement politics even in case of deaths. "Mamata Banerjee had advised people to gherao central forces. Is that not responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi? Her advice had instigated the people to attack the CISF," Shah told reporters after a roadshow in Santi.

Also read | Slugfest, blame game intensify as violence mars Bengal polling

"Attempts are being made to politicise the Sitalkuchi killings. Mamata Banerjee had paid tributes to four persons who were killed in the CISF firing but did not condole the death of Anand Barman as he is a Rajbongshi and is not fit for her vote bank. It is very unfortunate to see appeasement politics even in case of deaths," he said.

Four people were killed when CISF personnel fired in the air after being surrounded by a mob during the fourth phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on Saturday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) later said the personnel were forced to fire to “save the lives of the voters, those of other polling personnel, as well as their own.”

West Bengal Assembly Elections are being held in eight phase and four phases have been held already. The last round of voting will be held on April 29 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.