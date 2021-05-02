'Tigress of Bengal': In their congratulatory messages, Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav mention 'Didi, o didi'

With the ongoing counting decisively indicating towards the results in the assembly elections of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, congratulatory messages for Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee started pouring in with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being one of the first leaders to congratulate her calling her the 'tigress of Bengal'. He also didn't miss to include PM Modi's 'Didi o Didi' which became famous in the run-up to the elections in Bengal. PM Modi's 'Didi, o didi' became a centre of controversy as Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra raised objection saying only "street-side fellow" indulge in such catcalling of women. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too said the trends are a befitting reply to BJP's 'Didi, o didi' jibe.

Click here for full coverage of West Bengal Assembly election

"The BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wrote, congratulating Mamata and everyone in the party.

"Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces," PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

Trinamool is all set for a third straight government in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats, according to Election Commission trends, though initially, Mamata Banerjee was trailing in Nandigram, where she is fighting against Suvendu Adhikari.

While exit polls predicted mixed results for West Bengal - some giving BJP an edge over the Trinamool and some the other way round - as counting started on Sunday, trends tilted in favour of the Trinamool. After claiming that initial trends are not real indicators of the results, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya credited Mamata Banerjee for the party's performance. "The TMC won because of Mamata Banerjee. It seems people have chosen Didi. We will introspect what went wrong, whether it was organisational issues, lack of face, insider- outsider debate. We will see what went wrong," he said to news agency PTI.