'Is it Taliban?': BJP's Arjun Singh questions 'attack' on Mamata's convoy

Claiming that the Chief Minister was "doing drama", the BJP leader demanded the suspension of the IPS officers in charge of her security.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:27 AM IST
"Is it Taliban that the convoy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked?" asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP and West Bengal Vice President Arjun Singh on Wednesday after Banerjee claimed that she was injured in an "attack".

"Is it Taliban that Mamata's convoy was attacked? There are 300 police officers for her security and at least 4,000 police on the way. Who can get near her? Four IPS officers are on her security detail. They must be suspended," Singh told ANI.

He further said, "Attackers don't just appear out of nowhere. They have to be nabbed. This was just drama for sympathy, nothing else."

Earlier, Banerjee claimed she was injured when she was allegedly pushed by a few unidentified people in Nandigram.

The incident happened at Birulia when Banerjee, after her scheduled campaigning programme in Nandigram was returning to Reyapara.

