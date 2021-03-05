Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mamata Banerjee’s TMC releases list of 291 candidates for West Bengal polls. Details here
Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faces a fierce battle from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time which has vowed to get a majority of over 200 seats in West Bengal.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Friday released its first list of 291 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. While Banerjee will contest from the Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will fight from Bhawanipore seat, the seat the chief minister has been winning since 2011.

The ruling TMC will not be contesting on three seats in north Bengal, which the party has left its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). The elections on 294 seats across the state will be held in eight phases beginning March 27 till April 29. Eligible voters will cast their ballot on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

Banerjee’s TMC faces a fierce battle from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time which has vowed to get a majority of over 200 seats in the eastern state. If TMC emerges victorious, Banerjee will retain the chief minister’s post for the third time in a row.

Check the full list of TMC candidates of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 here:

