TMC releases first list of 291 candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, CM Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday she will contest from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections in West Bengal to be held later this month as she declared 291 candidates for 294 seats in the first list of her party. “I will contest from Nandigram and my party colleague Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will be fighting from Bhawanipore seat,” the Bengal chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
She will most likely be up against Suvendu Adhikari, one of the senior leaders of the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Bengal assembly elections, in Nandigram.
"We are releasing the list of 291 candidates, out of which 50 candidates are women and 40 candidates are from the Muslim community … In three constituencies in north Bengal, the TMC’s candidates will not be contesting,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
WATCH | Suvendu Adhikari Vs CM Mamata in Nandigram
Banerjee also said that she will visit Nandigram on March 9 and file her nomination from Haldia on March 10.
Banerjee, during a rally in Nandigram on January 18, said that she would want to contest from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore ‘if possible.’ She also thanked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for extending their support to her for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.
