'Mamata friends with dengue, malaria': Shah promises to eradicate diseases

Coming down heavily on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is "friends with dengue and malaria" and the state won't get rid of the diseases until she is in power.

Shah asked whether the people want development in Bengal or progress of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"You won't get rid of malaria until Didi leaves. She's friends with dengue and malaria. Vote for us, we will eradicate diseases in 2 yrs... On one hand, PM Modi is working for tribal welfare, while Didi is working for her nephew. Who do you want?," Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Bengal's Jhargram.

Shah promised to completely stop infiltration if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

"The cross-border infiltration affects employment for our youth in this region. The affordable foodgrains, too, is siphoned off by the infiltrators. We will completely stop infiltration after forming the govt in West Bengal," Shah said.

He also promised to work for the development of the tribal people. In his poll pitch, Shah promised drinking water to the people of Jhargram. "Jhargram is a land of tribals, forests and red soil. With Ma Mati Manush, Didi formed the government but didn't do anything for you. There's no drinking water. Leave Didi, vote for Modi Ji's lotus, in five years we will bring drinking water," Shah added.

The state will go to the polls on March 27 and will continue till April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.