Mamata releases Trinamool's manifesto, promises minimum monthly income

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the election manifesto of the party, promising a minimum monthly income if voted to power. Under this scheme, which is a remodelling of Congress's Universal Basic Income promise of Lok Sabha election 2019, the woman guardian of every family (general category) will get ₹500 every month, while the amount will be ₹1,000 for SC/ST/OBC families.

"This is for everyone. This is not any job or anything. There will be no discrimination. But women guardian will get this, as part of our women empowerment programme," Mamata said.

Apart from that, about five lakh jobs will be generated, Mamata said. The manifesto promises a student credit card of ₹10 lakh at only 4 per cent interest, where the government will be the guarantor. “Parents will not have to worry about the higher education of their children,” she said.

"This is not a political manifesto. My manifesto is development-based because I believe where there is a will, there is a way. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people. Elections will come and go, but people will be there forever. There are many things that exist only in Bengal. In Bengal, we give 731 days of maternity leaves. Because we believe in women empowerment," Mamata said on announcing universal basic monthly income.

"We have not decided the name of the scheme yet, because we can't call it a stipend. A stipend is for students. I don't think we can give our mothers a stipend. The name will be finalised later," Mamata added.

"It doesn't matter what they say. All doctors of SSKM lied? The MRI report is also wrong?" Mamata said on the accusation of staging the Nandigram 'attack'.





