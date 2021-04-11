Mamata’s call to gherao forces behind violence, deaths: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah alleged on Sunday that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions to “gherao” central forces instigated people to attack Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in Cooch Behar, resulting in four deaths in firing by the security forces.

The fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal was marred by violence as five people were killed in two separate incidents — including four in firing by central forces — in Cooch Behar, prompting the Election Commission of India to temporarily ban the entry of political leaders into the district even as rival parties continued to trade blame over the attacks. The CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who “attempted to snatch their rifles”, the police said.

“Mamata Banerjee advised people to gherao central forces. Is that not responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi? Her advice instigated the people to attack the CISF,” Shah said after a roadshow in Santipur in Nadia district.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Some people attacked a polling booth and tried to snatch guns from CAPF personnel. They had to open fire and four youth died. The incident is now being politicised,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. “Finding politics in death is a good example of the degradation Bengal’s politics has suffered during Mamata Banerjee’s regime,” Shah said.

Watch: Bengal violence: Mamata's genocide jibe, Shah's incitement charge on Cooch Behar

“I want to ask her (Banerjee) a straight question. Wasn’t your speech responsible for the deaths of these four youths? You instigated them and became the reason for their deaths,” he added.

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as “genocide”, Banerjee said on Sunday the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to “suppress facts”.

The TMC chief said central forces “sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims” in Sitalkuchi area when the fourth phase of polling was underway. “The CISF doesn’t know how to handle situations. Since the first phase of elections, I have been saying that a section of the central forces are committing atrocities on people. I had flagged the issue in Nandigram, but none paid attention to my words,” she said.

Click here for complete coverage of West Bengal assembly elections

The BJP’s Bengal president, Dilip Ghosh, said: “In Bengal, women feel unsafe on the streets. They are harassed. When somebody complains, Banerjee says ‘naughty boys’ do such things. From where did so many naughty boys come? Yesterday, these naughty boys were shot in Sitalkuchi. This is just the beginning. Those who thought central forces brought guns just to show off have felt the heat of the bullets. There will be more Sitalkuchi (similar firings). Mamata Banerjee used these ruffians in politics and made them leaders.”

Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew and TMC’s youth wing president, later played a clip of Ghosh’s remarks at his rally at Minakha in North 24 Parganas district to criticise the BJP leader’s statement.

The bodies of those killed in the firing were returned to their families after postmortem examination on Sunday. The chief minister also spoke to the families over the phone.

A state government official said that in view of the elections, the administration has sought the EC’s consent for giving a sum of ₹5 lakh each to the families of deceased and ₹2 lakh to those who injured in the incident.

Read more: Vehicles of BJP, Congress candidates vandalised in Bengal, crude bombs recovered

The Congress and the Left also targeted the BJP and the EC over the incident.

Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said: “The incident has proved that EC is a complete failure in conducting polls.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Brinda Karat, who was in Kolkata, said: “We need an impartial inquiry. The police broke protocol and opened fire.”

The TMC also held protest rallies throughout the state and demanded Shah’s resignation.

Addressing a rally at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, Shah said: “I am willing to bow my head and resign if the people of Bengal ask me to. But at 2pm on May 2, you (Banerjee) will be going to the governor to submit your resignation. This is not a fight between the BJP and the TMC. It is a fight between the people of Bengal and you.”

“By and large, polls have been peaceful so far although four or five BJP workers have been killed. Mamata Didi did not say anything on these deaths as well. I urge people to vote peacefully in the next four phases and vote for the party of their choice,” said Shah.

Training his guns on Banerjee, Shah alleged that she is opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to appease illegal immigrants, who he claimed take benefits of welfare schemes but indulge in riots.

Shah said that the BJP will completely stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh and withdraw a resolution passed in the assembly against CAA after forming the government in the state.