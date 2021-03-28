Mamata's purported audio clip: 'Shows her clear conscience,' says Mohua Maitra

A purported audio clip in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be heard talking to Pralay Pal, a former Trinamool worker who has recently defected to the BJP, created a flutter on Saturday, after polling in the first phase in the state concluded. The veracity of the clip is not yet verified, but Trinamool leadership did not completely refute the clip and instead asked what is wrong if the party supremo calls up a former party member.

At least, Mamata did not offer money to threaten him, like what BJP does, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said. "Unlike @BJP who call TMC members & offer money or threaten w/ central agencies Mamatadi called up an ex TMC member in good faith. No carrot. no stick. Shows her clear conscience," Moitra tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress has produced a purported conversation between BJP leader Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria where Mukul was instructing Bajoria that they would have to get the agent rule changed.

Pralay Pal, who is now BJP's Tamluk vice president, claimed on Saturday that he received a call at around 9am and the call was from Mamata Banerjee. In the audio clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Mamata could purportedly be heard asking Pralay to work for Trinamool instead of turncoat Suvendu Adhikari. Pralay could be heard saying that he is committed to work for the Adhikari family as their family connection goes a long way. Pralay also said that he was a committed TMC worker but did not get a residence certificate, to which Mamata said she was never allowed to go to Nandigram when Suvendu was taking care of the seat. Now that she is looking into the issues of Nandigran, she has come to know many things.

When Pralay said he is indebted to the Adhikari family when his family was oppressed by the CPM, Mamata purportedly said that whatever the family did was as a part of the Trinamool. "Do you think the party they are working for now is honest? They never did BJP before." Mamata apparently asks Pralay, who thanks Banerjee for calling but refuses to work for the party. Before hanging up, Mamata said, "Think again."

After BJP released the clip, it became the eye of the controversy, as the BJP leadership submitted the clip to the Election Commission.

The TMC leadership, on the other hand, claimed that the clip is not verified and even if Mamata called a former party worker, what was wrong with that.

