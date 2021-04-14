IND USA
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

No difference between Mamata Banerjee, Modi, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:52 AM IST

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that both of them are two sides of the same coin.

Speaking at a public rally in poll-bound West Bengal's Asansol, Owaisi said, "There is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi. They are two sides of the same coin."


Taking a jibe at both Mamata and PM Modi, the AIMIM chief said, "They are brother and sister, who are making fool of people through their statements."

Slamming the TMC-led West Bengal government, he further said, "I challenge TMC to list things they did for Muslims in last 10 years."

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

