NRC will not impact gorkhas; TMC spreading lies, says Shah

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah in Sitalkuchi.(ANI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas, and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal of spreading lies to create fear among people. The Trinamool Congress, however, termed it as “another jumla of the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

Shah, speaking at a roadshow in Kalimpong, said as long as the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was at the Centre, no Gorkha will be harmed.

“A rumour is being spread that if NRC is implemented, Gorkhas would be thrown out [of the country]. But I assure you that not a single Gorkha would be evicted even if NRC is implemented… The TMC is lying about the possible fallout of NRC on the Gorkhas in order to create fear among them,” he said.

“This is nothing but another jumla (false promise) of the BJP. The BJP knows that it is not coming to power and that Mamata Banerjee will never allow CAA or NRC to be implemented. Shah should say something on what happened to the 1.2 million Bengalis whose names got delisted in Assam,” said Tapas Roy, Bengal’s deputy parliamentary affairs minister.

“Kalimpong suffered for years. In 1986, Communist Party of India (Marxist) oppressed people here; over 1,200 Gorkhas lost their lives... When didi [Banerjee] came, she took the lives of several Gorkhas... Choose the lotus, we will form an SIT and send them behind bars,” the Union home minister said.

