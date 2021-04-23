PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee go virtual after EC restricts campaigning in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee late on Thursday evening decided to carry out virtual campaigns for the remaining two phases of assembly polls after the Election Commission (EC) issued fresh restrictions on assembly of people in the wake of the sharp spike in coronavirus infections in West Bengal.

The EC imposed a blanket ban on roadshows, processions and motorcycle and bicycle rallies and said no more than 500 people would be allowed at public meetings where social distancing norms have to be maintained. The order came into force at 7 pm.

Before the order was issued, Modi had cancelled the four rallies he was to address in Bengal on Friday. “Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal,” Modi tweeted at 5.24 pm. He was supposed to address a rally at the Shahid Minar grounds in the heart of Kolkata.

At 9.15 pm, Banerjee tweeted, “In the wake of upsurge in #Covid-19 cases across the country and the ECI order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually. We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly.”

A few minutes later, Bengal BJP president issued a statement saying the Prime Minister would address voters virtually.

“The Prime Minister has had to cancel his visit to Bengal on April 23, in which he was scheduled to address four rallies across four districts and 56 assembly constituencies….The Prime Minister will be addressing voters of West Bengal, particularly voters of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5 pm on April 23,” said Ghosh.

On Thursday, the sixth phase of polling took place amid a spike in coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,948 new cases on Thursday and 56 people died between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee late on Thursday evening decided to carry out virtual campaigns for the remaining two phases of assembly polls after the Election Commission (EC) issued fresh restrictions on assembly of people in the wake of the sharp spike in coronavirus infections in West Bengal. The EC imposed a blanket ban on roadshows, processions and motorcycle and bicycle rallies and said no more than 500 people would be allowed at public meetings where social distancing norms have to be maintained. The order came into force at 7 pm. Before the order was issued, Modi had cancelled the four rallies he was to address in Bengal on Friday. “Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal,” Modi tweeted at 5.24 pm. He was supposed to address a rally at the Shahid Minar grounds in the heart of Kolkata. At 9.15 pm, Banerjee tweeted, “In the wake of upsurge in #Covid-19 cases across the country and the ECI order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually. We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Violence mars 6th phase of polls, over 79% voter turnout Mamata to campaign virtually for last phases Dissatisfied with measures for polls amid Covid surge: Calcutta HC raps ECI EC bans roadshows, restricts size of gatherings in Bengal A few minutes later, Bengal BJP president issued a statement saying the Prime Minister would address voters virtually. “The Prime Minister has had to cancel his visit to Bengal on April 23, in which he was scheduled to address four rallies across four districts and 56 assembly constituencies….The Prime Minister will be addressing voters of West Bengal, particularly voters of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5 pm on April 23,” said Ghosh. On Thursday, the sixth phase of polling took place amid a spike in coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,948 new cases on Thursday and 56 people died between Wednesday and Thursday morning.